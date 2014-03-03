Early voting begins Monday across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Early voting begins for the March 18 primary begins across Illinois on Monday.

At the top of the ballot on the Republican side is the race for U.S. Senate, where state Sen. Jim Oberweis and businessman Doug Truax are facing off.

State Sens. Bill Brady and Kirk Dillard, Winnetka businessman Bruce Rauner (ROW'-nur) and state Treasurer Dan Rutherford (ROOTH'-ur-furd), meanwhile, are vying to be the GOP nominee for governor.

On the Democratic side, Gov. Pat Quinn is seeking re-election against challenger Tio Hardiman.

There also are scores of contested races for U.S. Congress and for the Legislature.

Voters are required by state law to show a government-issued ID before they can receive an early ballot. The last day to vote early is March 15.

