Bricks fall off Du Quoin building, rupture gas line

Bricks fell off a Du Quoin building Saturday, rupturing a gas line and electrical wires.

According to the Du Quoin Fire Department, the call came in around 3 p.m. and crews were called to the Emlig and Hoffman Building at 105 East Main Street.

The falling bricks ruptured the gas line and electrical wires going into the building.

Crews were able to get both shut off before anything could ignite.

At this time there are still loose bricks on the top of the building.

Crews have shut down the alleyway on the east side of the building.

The business will be moving their operations down to 215 East Main Street until the building can be repaired.

