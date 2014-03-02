Paducah man accused of attempted murder of police officer

A Paducah man is accused of attempted murder of a police officer.Michael R. Flood, 36, of Paducah is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment 1st degree three counts (wife and two children), and possession of a firearm two counts by a felon.Deputies received a 911 call around 6:50 p.m. Saturday by Michael Flood requesting a deputy respond to his home on Jewell Lane. He said his wife had been drinking and was out of control, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.Deputy Sheriff Jerry Jones arrived at the home at 4825 Jewell Lane a few minutes later and made contact with the man's wife, and their two children, ages 10 and 12 years old, at the front door.Just as they stepped inside the home, a high powered rifle shot was heard. Not knowing if the shot was coming from inside the home or out, the deputy covered the children and wife inside until backup units could get there.The entire home was searched, but they were unable to locate Michael Flood. Mrs. Flood and the children did not know he had called 911. They told deputies that nothing was going on for law enforcement to come to their home.While clearing the home, deputies found where a rifle round had been shot into the home. The rifle bullet round went through a bathroom door, into a closet, then through another wall into the bathroom where the bullet was deflected from a toilet tank, then into another interior wall. The track of the bullet took it near an area that was close to the deputy and other family members.The K-9 tracked into the wooded area and also found a stashed .270 caliber rifle, with extra ammo,and a 20 gauge shotgun with extra rounds.Cigarette butts believed to belong to the suspect were also recovered along the track. The types of cigarette recovered match those that the suspect was smoking.The track in the creek and woods, also turned up the suspect's ball cap, and other personal items.The 12-year-old child told deputies that a couple of minutes before the deputy knocked at the door, her father called her cellphone in a hurried voice, and told her to get herself, mother, and little brother down in the basement, quickly, and to not ask any questions.The direction that the shot came from was searched by a Paducah Police K-9. The first items found where a cigarette butt near a tree where it would appear the shot was fired. Cigarettes matched those smoked by the suspect. The police dog then tracked across a creek into a wooded area where a shotgun, and a .270 caliber rifle with additional ammunition, all found. All firearms and ammunition was recovered.Flood was found coming out of the wooded area and found to have two .270 caliber bullets hidden in his pockets.Deputies believe the domestic call made by Flood was a ruse to get deputies to respond.Deputies believe Flood planned an ambush on law enforcement once arriving at his home. It is believed that Flood was hiding in a tree line about 85 to 90 feet from the home as the deputy arrived and pulled into the driveway.Flood was charged in 2006 with felony assault on a deputy sheriff, the late Dep. Chad Shaw. He was convicted on that charge.Flood also has multiple convictions for contempt of court, DUI's, resisting arrest, and a recent felony conviction for theft by failure to make required disposition of property.Flood was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.Jewell Lane area residents should not be concerned as the suspect has been arrested, according to the sheriff's department.