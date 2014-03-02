Pregnant woman, 2 others arrested after meth labs found in car

Three people face charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of several active methamphetamine labs in the trunk of a car.McCracken County sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Chrysler 300 for having a passenger that was not wearing his seat belt.The vehicle was driven by 31-year-old Brandee Wallace of Paducah. Tina Shaw, 36 and William Houston, 26, both of Paducah were passengers.Deputies found methamphetamine residue in a container and a quantity of Pseudoephedrine pills in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Deputies searched the trunk and several active meth labs as well as numerous items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. There was also numerous used needles and other paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use located in the trunk.Pseudoephedrine pills had been purchased for use in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.Wallace is accused of consuming illicit drugs while being pregnant.Brandee Wallace faces charges of manufacturing methamphetamine 1st offense, unlawful distribution of a meth precursor 1st offense, controlled substance endangerment of child 4th degree, operating on a suspended license, and no seat belt.William Houston faces a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine 1st offense.Tina Shaw faces charges of manufacturing methamphetamine 1st offense, unlawful distribution of a meth precursor 1st offense, possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance 3rd degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.