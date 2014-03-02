Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to icy conditions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to icy conditions

DORENA, MO (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed Sunday due to icy conditions on the landing ramps and barge.

Captain Ed Floyd says due to freezing rain and sleet moving across the area the ferry will be closed for the remainder of Sunday. He will evaluate conditions on a day to day basis to determine when it is safe to resume operations.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours go to http://www.dorena-hickmanferryboat.com. Drivers can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210.

