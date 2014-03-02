Winter storm creates dangerous road conditions

Road crews for Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri say they're getting ready for snow and ice. IDOT engineer Keith Miley says they'll be ready to respond like they have been all winter long.

Road crews for Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri say they're getting ready for snow and ice. IDOT engineer Keith Miley says they'll be ready to respond like they have been all winter long.

Road crews for Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri say they're getting ready for snow and ice. IDOT engineer Keith Miley says they'll be ready to respond like they have been all winter long.

Road crews for Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri say they're getting ready for snow and ice. IDOT engineer Keith Miley says they'll be ready to respond like they have been all winter long.

With more winter weather expected to hit the heartland on Sunday, some people have just about given up on dealing with it.

With more winter weather expected to hit the heartland on Sunday, some people have just about given up on dealing with it.

With more winter weather expected to hit the heartland on Sunday, some people have just about given up on dealing with it.

With more winter weather expected to hit the heartland on Sunday, some people have just about given up on dealing with it.

City of Jackson officials have issued a Snow Proclamation effective Sunday morning in anticipation of the winter weather. If your vehicle is parked on a designated snow route, you will have 12 hours to move the car off city streets to allow crews to plow the entire width of the road.

City of Jackson officials have issued a Snow Proclamation effective Sunday morning in anticipation of the winter weather. If your vehicle is parked on a designated snow route, you will have 12 hours to move the car off city streets to allow crews to plow the entire width of the road.

City of Jackson officials have issued a Snow Proclamation effective Sunday morning in anticipation of the winter weather. If your vehicle is parked on a designated snow route, you will have 12 hours to move the car off city streets to allow crews to plow the entire width of the road.

City of Jackson officials have issued a Snow Proclamation effective Sunday morning in anticipation of the winter weather. If your vehicle is parked on a designated snow route, you will have 12 hours to move the car off city streets to allow crews to plow the entire width of the road.

Benton, Ky. - Joe Creason Community Building - East 17th, Benton

Calvert City, Ky. - Calvert City Civic Center - East 5th AVE Calvert City

Hardin, Ky. - Hardin Community Building - 2nd Street, Hardin

The cold upper-level part of our winter storm is exiting to the east at mid-morning, but not before dropping another 1 to 4 inches of snow in many areas on top of Sunday's freezing rain and sleet.The heaviest snows Monday morning fell over southern counties of the KFVS12 viewing area, especially far southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee and extreme southern Illinois near the Ohio River.With gusting north winds the heavy snow created near-blizzard conditions as well as enough blowing and drifting to make travel very difficult.As of 9 a.m., only a small part of western Kentucky was still under a Winter Storm Warning and snow should clear the Land Between the Lakes area over the next hour.Despite increasing sunshine, however, highs Monday will remain mostly below freezing. Any snow and ice that does melt will re-freeze quickly after sundown.Overall the worst conditions and heaviest precipitation are in the southern half of the region, but even northern counties will have difficult travel this morning with snow on top of ice.In the meantime we have already set a record low Monday morning at 11° (old record was 13). It will be interesting to see how much we can warm up Monday as sun breaks through the clouds. Even with March sunshine highs, look to remain below 30° thanks to extensive snow and ice cover and cold northerly breeze.Monday night's forecast lows are a challenge with MOS progs looking suspiciously warm. With snow and ice cover and light to calm winds, the Heartland could drop into record-setting single digits, even near zero in valley locations by Tuesday morning. If this occurs could get some patchy freezing fog and low clouds too.After Monday and Monday night, a gradual moderating trend will take shape thanks to largely flat west to east flow aloft. By mid-week serious soggy melting should be ongoing with highs into the 40s and 50s by Thursday and Friday. Models show a weak cold front with a chance of rain about Thursday night but morning a bit skeptical at this point.A somewhat stronger system is indicated about Saturday with a better chance of rain showers. However at this point, even this does not look like a major weather maker.A nice note is that at this point next week (March 10 through 15) is looking fairly mild or at least closer to average for early March.As of 9:50 p.m. on March 3, Ameren Missouri reported the following outages.Pemiscot - 44As of 9:50 p.m. on March 3, Ameren Illinois reported the following outages.Jefferson - 1A shelter is set up at Temple Baptist Church in Caruthersville, Mo.Marshall County, Ky. has warming centers on stand-by in the event of power outages due to this current Winter Storm.These are not shelters. In the event that shelters are needed, please contact the American Red Cross.The centers are not open at this time, but as the weather and need for the centers increase, they will be opened.The cities with centers are:

According to KYTc, there were separate crashes on US 641 in Calloway Co. One crash involves a CMV. KYTC had a salt truck off the road in this same area. There is also another crash involving a CMV. One crash was on US 641 between Midway Rd and the town of Hazel. The other crash was reported to be on US 641 between the City of Murray and Hazel. Calloway County also reported plows off the road at two other locations.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a taxi and tractor trailer collided around 2:45 a.m. Monday. Both drivers thought they were in their perspective lanes due to snow coverage. No one was injured.Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol says they received 226 calls for service from midnight to 8 a.m. Monday. There were 63 crashes with 12 injured in southeast Missouri.US 45 was blocked by multiple slide-offs at the south edge of Mayfield, Ky. Drivers were asked to avoid unnecessary travel due to icy conditions. With temperatures down into the teens, snow and ice fighting chemicals have reduced impact.Sleet has started moving out of most of western Ky. counties to be replaced by a round of snow. Accumulation reports range from about 5 inches down to 2 inches at 4:30 a.m. Much of that is reported as sleet.District 1 in KYTC is experiencing light snow Ballard & Carlisle Counties. No precipitation otherwise. Kentucky State Police notified us that there are multiple vehicles off the road along US 45 near the 17mm in Graves Co. near Cardinal Drive-in. Both lanes are blocked at this time. KSP advised that there are no wrecker services running at this time so there is no eta when road will re-open.Plowing & treating: Ballard, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, McCrackenStandby: Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, Trigg

Transportation officials say Purchase Parkway was closed at athe 21mm in Graves County due to icy conditions. According to Keith Todd with KYTC, the highway was closed for around two hours.Todd says there was a number of tractor trailers stuck in the road with no traction. A wrecker was called to pull the semi trucks out.

A vehicle overturned into a ditch off Interstate 55 near mile marker 114 Sunday morning.A woman and her two kids were injured and taken to the hospital.Various parts of Interstate 55 are covered in ice and road conditions are worsening throughout the day.Miner Police Department reported Sunday morning that there were several wrecks near the Miner Exit on I-55.

Sections of many streets in Jackson are still ice and snow-covered. Jackson residents need to keep their vehicles parked somewhere other than on designated Snow Routes to allow City crews to plow the entire width of the public roadways. The proclamation will end when the street has been substantially cleared and the City has notified the local media outlets (newspapers, radio and television stations) that the Snow Event Proclamation has been lifted.

The Solid Waste program in Jackson continues running on schedule. No significant changes in the residential trash collection routes are anticipated. However, in areas where steep and narrow roads exist, delays may occur until such time as the trucks and crews can safely access those streets. If they haven’t done so already, residents with their regularly scheduled pick up today should go ahead and place their trash at the curbside as soon as possible as it will be collected by the end of the day. In addition, the City’s Recycling Center is open today from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No reports of power outages to any homes, businesses and other structures have been reported in Jackson and City services have been largely unaffected by the storm event. All departments are up and running Monday with normal, uninterrupted service. Additionally, the regularly scheduled Board of Alderman meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety urges everyone to stay home Monday.If you find yourself stuck in the snow, do not get out and walk. Rather, stay in your vehicle until help arrives. The cold temperatures with the biting wind chill can cause exposure issues in minutes. With numerous vehicles already stuck awaiting assistance, it may be some time before someone can assist you. Tow companies and other services are pushed to their limits at this time trying to assist the many drivers who got their vehicles lodged in 2-3 foot drifts. In addition to the natural snow drifts, snow plows pushing snow off the roads are causing “man-made” drifts at intersections. This is making it nearly impossible for normal two wheel drive vehicles to pass.Sikeston DPS is using four wheel drive vehicles that have a higher ground clearance to assist those in distress. Keep in mind that we have assisted many citizens already who were also driving 4WD vehicles that got stuck in the large drifts.Sikeston DPS will be towing any vehicles left abandoned on city streets.As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the winter weather system continues to move through southeast Missouri with a mix of frozen precipitation falling over the entire area. All roadways in southeast Missouri are snow and ice covered. Troop E officers have been tasked with numerous weather related incidents. The city of Cape Girardeau says if you don't have to get out, please stay put. Public Works' crews have been out since early Sunday morning and streets in some parts of town are icy and others are wet, but precipitation is expected to continue through Sunday evening.Winter Storm Titan has impacted travel routes across the entire state. From northern to southern Illinois, roads and bridges are snow and ice covered, creating slick and dangerous travel conditions for Illinois motorists.IDOT has about 1,260 trucks and more than 1,500 employees assigned to impacted areas to remove snow and ice from state routes to help ensure the safety of the motoring public.Due to current weather conditions, IDOT encourages motorists who must travel to check the latest winter road conditions and road closures at www.gettingaroundillinois.com The Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the 12 western most counties of Kentucky have made progress on treating and plowing of “A” snow priority routes on Monday.

Monday afternoon, crews say they have been on the attack along many “B” and “C” snow priority routes. However, some “C” routes may have to wait until Tuesday morning for plowing.

District 1 crews will be ramping down operations about 10 p.m. with each county maintaining some staffing to be available to respond to emergencies during the overnight hours.

Full crews will return on Tuesday morning in an effort to clear all highways before the end of the day.

Due to single digit lows expected overnight, there is concern about re-freezing of melted snow. As temperatures drop through the teens overnight down into the single digits, salt and calcium chloride will have reduced impact. That means after dark tonight many highways will not see much improvement until temperatures warm back up through the 20’s on Tuesday.

KYTC engineers continue to urge the public to avoid unnecessary travel overnight and remind everyone to use extreme caution. The cold temperatures will create the opportunity for black ice at locations where any moisture lingers on driving surfaces tonight.

Engineers have been evaluating salt supplies through the day.

KYTC District 1 started into this event with about 5,500 tons of salt on hand. The 12 counties would normally be expected to consume about 1,500 to 2,000 tons of salt per day during a normal snow and ice event. That will leave District 1 counties with low salt inventories with about a month to go in snow and ice season.

According to KYTC District 2 Spokesman Keith Todd, crews are taking steps to conserve salt.

During a normal winter engineers would be comfortable having 5,500 tons in inventory at this time of the year. However, he noted that another major winter weather event will pretty much consume the remaining salt inventory.

Todd also said suppliers have indicated the hard winter nationwide has greatly increased demand for salt and that there is no salt available in the normal supply chain to be available for purchase.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to avoid travel in Kentucky's 23 westernmost counties overnight and to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday morning.Keith Todd with KYTC says there have been several slideoffs on US 45 south of Mayfield. Several plows also slid off the road over night in western Ky.Most highways across the region are ice and sleet covered. Crews are plowing and salting. However, cold temperatures and a continuing winter mix of precipitation have combined to create hazardous driving conditions. Cold temperatures through about Wednesday will limit the ability of crews to have much impact on driving conditions.Due to icy conditions, Crews in KYTC District 1 will concentrate on "A" Snow Priority Routes Overnight. District 2 crews will attempt to maintain activities mainly along "A" and "B" Routes overnight.We have the following county-by-county report:

District 1 (Paducah):

Plowing & treating: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg

District 2 (Madisonville):

Plowing & treating: Caldwell, Christian, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union, and Webster

I-24 eastbound was blocked at the 69 mile marker near the Trigg-Christian County line. An overturned semi blocked both eastbound lanes at this site. The blockage was expected to last until around 10 p.m. No detour has been established. Drivers may self-detour via Exit 65 to US 68 eastward to Hopkinsville and then the Pennyrile Parkway South back to I-24.The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to icy conditions on the landing ramps and barge.