ISP warn of dangerous driving conditions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP warn of dangerous driving conditions

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: March winter storm

    SLIDESHOW: March winter storm

    Winter weather sweeps through much of the Heartland bringing wintry mix.
    Winter weather sweeps through much of the Heartland bringing wintry mix.

  • City of Jackson: Move your cars

    City of Jackson: Move your cars

    Sunday, March 2 2014 4:08 AM EST2014-03-02 09:08:56 GMT
    Sunday, March 2 2014 4:08 AM EST2014-03-02 09:08:56 GMT
    City of Jackson officials have issued a Snow Proclamation effective Sunday morning in anticipation of the winter weather. If your vehicle is parked on a designated snow route, you will have 12 hours to move the car off city streets to allow crews to plow the entire width of the road.
    City of Jackson officials have issued a Snow Proclamation effective Sunday morning in anticipation of the winter weather. If your vehicle is parked on a designated snow route, you will have 12 hours to move the car off city streets to allow crews to plow the entire width of the road.

  • Some not preparing for winter weather

    Some not preparing for winter weather

    With more winter weather expected to hit the heartland on Sunday, some people have just about given up on dealing with it.
    With more winter weather expected to hit the heartland on Sunday, some people have just about given up on dealing with it.

  • MO, IL road crews prepare for the worst

    MO, IL road crews prepare for the worst

    Road crews for Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri say they're getting ready for snow and ice. IDOT engineer Keith Miley says they'll be ready to respond like they have been all winter long.
    Road crews for Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri say they're getting ready for snow and ice. IDOT engineer Keith Miley says they'll be ready to respond like they have been all winter long.

  • Road conditions

    Road conditions

(KFVS) - Illinois State Police is warning drivers to prepare before hitting the road. 

The winter weather can cause some dangerous driving conditions. 

Illinois State Police officials urge drivers to drive with caution, and to allow extra travel time to get to their final destinations.

“The first thing a person must do is decide if it necessary to drive in these hazardous road conditions,” stated ISP District 19 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Cory Ristvedt. “If you must be on the roadways, please take the following precautions: reduce your speed, buckle up, limit distractions while driving, increase your following distance, avoid unnecessary lane changes, and allow extra time for your trip."

Here are a few safety tips drivers should keep in mind during winter weather driving:

  • Plan ahead and check the forecast.
  • Determine if the trip is necessary during inclement weather.
  • Don’t crowd the plow. Remember, a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.
  • Watch out for black ice – roads that appear clear may be treacherous.
  • Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and shady areas – all are prone to black ice.
  • Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing.
  • Dress warmly for the weather—dress in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.
  • Make sure someone is aware of your travel route.
  • Always carry an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.
  • Always carry a cell phone.
  • Always wear a safety belt.
Travelers can check on interstate road conditions by contacting IDOT at 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or on the Internet at: www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:38 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:38:27 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-03-20 08:32:51 GMT
    West Point Pastor, Ronny MooreWest Point Pastor, Ronny Moore

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    •   
Powered by Frankly