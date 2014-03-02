ISP warn of dangerous driving conditions

City of Jackson officials have issued a Snow Proclamation effective Sunday morning in anticipation of the winter weather. If your vehicle is parked on a designated snow route, you will have 12 hours to move the car off city streets to allow crews to plow the entire width of the road.

