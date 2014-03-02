Cape Girardeau woman wins Mrs. Missouri crown

Congratulations to Dr. Erin Fluegge-Woolf of Cape Girardeau for winning the Mrs. Missouri title.Fluegge-Woolf competed in the competition the weekend of March 1st, and took home the crown Saturday night.She is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University.

Dr. Fluegge Woolf is an assistant professor of management at Southeast Missouri State University.

Fluegge-Woof's platform is the Vintage Now Fashion Show with is an annual fundraising event hosted by Pastimes Antiques that benefits Cape Girardeau’s Safe House for Women.