Cape Girardeau woman wins Mrs. Missouri crown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Congratulations to Dr. Erin Fluegge-Woolf of Cape Girardeau for winning the Mrs. Missouri title. 

Fluegge-Woolf competed in the competition the weekend of March 1st, and took home the crown Saturday night. 

She is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University.

Dr. Fluegge Woolf is an assistant professor of management at Southeast Missouri State University.

Fluegge-Woof's platform is the Vintage Now Fashion Show with is an annual fundraising event hosted by Pastimes Antiques that benefits Cape Girardeau’s Safe House for Women.

