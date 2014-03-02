City of Jackson: Move your cars

Road crews for Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri say they're getting ready for snow and ice. IDOT engineer Keith Miley says they'll be ready to respond like they have been all winter long.

With more winter weather expected to hit the heartland on Sunday, some people have just about given up on dealing with it.

Vehicles parked in the uptown historic district do not need to be moved during Snow Event Proclamations.

City of Jackson officials have issued a Snow Proclamation effective Sunday 5 a.m. in anticipation of the winter weather.If your vehicle is parked on a designated snow route, you will have 12 hours to move the car off city streets to allow crews to plow the entire width of the road.Vehicles that are not moved in that time, may be ticketed or towed.The proclamation will end when the snow event is over.In accordance with the ordinance, the parking of any motor vehicle, motorcycle, trailer or other conveyance or object is prohibited on Snow Route streets within the city when a Snow Removal Proclamation is in effect.Streets that are not designated as Snow Routes will be cleared according to the protocol established by the Street Department. Since the major streets in Jackson are a combination of state and city roads, drivers will see both the Missouri Department of Transportation and the City of Jackson crews plowing snow.For more information please call the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300.