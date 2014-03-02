Redhawks beat Racers in double-overtime thriller on senior day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks beat Racers in double-overtime thriller on senior day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Jarekious Bradley scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 118-115 double overtime victory over Murray State on Saturday night in a regular-season finale for both teams.
    
The win makes it four in a row for the Redhawks (17-13, 8-8 Ohio Valley Conference) and puts them in second place in the OVC West. It also ends a five-game winning streak for the Racers (18-10, 13-3) who remain in the top position.
    
Antonius Cleveland added 21 points for the Redhawks. Tyler Stone, Jamaal Calvin and Josh Langford had 17 points apiece and Nino Johnson scored 12 points with seven rebounds.
    
Southeast Missouri State hit 56.4 percent overall from the field and 76 percent from the free throw line.
    
Jarvis Williams and Cameron Payne scored 25 points apiece for the Racers.
