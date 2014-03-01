Ameren sending more than 200 workers to southeast Mo. for winter storm

Ameren Missouri has dispatched more than 200 workers to southeast Missouri ahead of the approaching winter storm.

According to Ameren UE Communications Executive Lisa Manzo, there will be a mobile command center set up at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau.

There will also be storm trailers set up throughout southeast Missouri which consist of equipment needed to restore power or other provide other needed services.

