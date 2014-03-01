Kentucky State Police looking for suspect who fled from traffic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky State Police looking for suspect who fled from traffic stop

TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police are trying to track down an unidentified suspect who fled from a traffic stop Friday.

Just before 2 p.m. Trooper Michael Robichaud saw a vehicle driving very fast west on KY 272 near Hardy Road in Trigg County.

Robichaud tried to make a traffic stop, when the vehicle made an abrupt stop in a gravel parking lot near 5198 Highway 272.

Eltwyqwan Vinson, and one other unknown black male, left the vehicle and fled toward a nearby house.

Vinson stopped after given verbal commands to do so by Robichaud but the unidentified second male did not stop.

A 17-year-old female stayed in the vehicle and was detained.

Vinson was in possession of a concealed .380 pistol.

After searching a nearby home and wooded area, Hopkinsville Police Department responded with a canine and a track was started.

Authorities could not find the and the search was ended.

The female juvenile was released to her family.

Vinson was arrested and taken to Christian County Jail on the charge of carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721 or toll-free at 1-800-222-5555.

