Some not preparing for winter weather

With more winter weather expected to hit the heartland on Sunday, some people have just about given up on dealing with it.

Some say they are just tired of winter weather and the cold.

With freezing precipitation on its way, some aren't even buying supplies like salt, scrapers, firewood, and other essentials needed to battle frozen weather conditions.

One Cape Girardeau man says he just doesn't care anymore and that it has happened so often that he just would rather not deal with it anymore.

Others tell Heartland News they are using what they have left over from the last couple weather events until it runs out.

