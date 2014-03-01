Paducah man facing several charges after hit and run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man facing several charges after hit and run

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a hit and run crash in Graves County Saturday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, a hit and run crash on US 45 near Folmsdale was reported and callers said a red truck was driving erratically and hitting road signs. 

Sergeant Dean Patterson tried to stop the truck driven by 54-year-old Roger D. Englert.

Patterson saw the vehicle off Sawyer Road doing donuts in the yard of a home and Englert then went back to US 45 north and fled south bound.  

Patterson tried to stop the truck but Englert kept south toward Mayfield, hitting road signs and driving from side to side of the highway.

The vehicle was stopped before it could reach Mayfield and came to a stop in the median. 

Trooper Michael Robichaud arrived on the scene and put his vehicle on the south bound side of US 45 to block the path of the truck.

Robichaud got out of his police cruiser and the suspect sped up and intentionally hit the cruiser.

The cruiser was seriously damaged. 

Englert's truck then rolled to the bottom of the median, where he was taken into custody.

Englert looked to be very intoxicated from unknown substances and was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

Trooper Robichaud was also later taken to the hospital for a minor injury to his lower leg.

Englert was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, multiple counts of criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit murder of a police officer.

The investigation is continuing by Patterson and Lieutenant Brent White.

