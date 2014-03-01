Man killed in Cape Girardeau County head-on collision - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man killed in Cape Girardeau County head-on collision

A person living close to the crash scene said the collision sounded like a sonic boom. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS Photojournalist) A person living close to the crash scene said the collision sounded like a sonic boom. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS Photojournalist)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - One man was killed Saturday morning in a head-on collision in Cape Girardeau County.

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, Jimmy Tankersley, 67, of Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:42 a.m.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just south of Jackson in the 4800 block of Highway 25 when Tankserley crossed the center line and hit Christopher W. Chastain, 33, head on.

Chastain was seriously injured and taken to Saint Francis Medical Center. 

No details are available at this time a cause for the crash.

Stay with Heartland News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:38 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:38:27 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-03-20 08:32:51 GMT
    West Point Pastor, Ronny MooreWest Point Pastor, Ronny Moore

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    •   
Powered by Frankly