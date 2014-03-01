Man killed in Cape Girardeau County head-on collision

One man was killed Saturday morning in a head-on collision in Cape Girardeau County.According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, Jimmy Tankersley, 67, of Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:42 a.m.The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just south of Jackson in the 4800 block of Highway 25 when Tankserley crossed the center line and hit Christopher W. Chastain, 33, head on.Chastain was seriously injured and taken to Saint Francis Medical Center.No details are available at this time a cause for the crash.Stay with Heartland News for updates as they become available.