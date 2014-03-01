Teen injured, car hits house after crash in St. Francois County

A teenager was injured and a car hit a house after a crash in St. Francois County Friday evening.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Kelsey L. Stringer had minor injuries when the car she was riding in was hit in the rear by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Jessie C. Turner.



Turner's vehicle then ran off the road and hit a house.

Stringer was taken to Parkland Hospital North.

No other injuries or damage was reported.



