Man killed after car crashes into tree in Wayne County

A Marquand man is dead after the vehicle he was in crashed into a tree Friday evening.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Daniel W. Davis, 26, was riding in a car driven by Eric. D. Davis, 24, on Wayne County Road 202, just north of Cascade around 5 p.m.

For unknown reasons, the car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Daniel Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eric Davis reportedly refused treatment after suffering minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Major Crash Team 4.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

