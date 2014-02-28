Teen injured after semi, car collide on Route 14

A 17-year-old Royalton teen was injured after a semi tractor trailer and a car collided in Franklin County.



Illinois State Police say a semi pulling a box trailer tried to avoid hitting the rear of the car on Route 14 Friday around 3:45 p.m.



Police say a car was crossing the eastbound lane of Route 14 when it was hit be the rig.



IL Routes 14 and 184 in Franklin County were blocked with limited traffic flow for around 2.5 hours.



The car's driver, Whitney Tripp, 17, of Royalton was taken by ambulance to Herrin Hospital with non life threatening injuries.



The driver of the semi, Jesse J. Brown of Murphysboro was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage. Tripp was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.



