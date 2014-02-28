1 hospitalized following 3 car crash on I-24

McCracken County Deputies responded to the I-24 bridge for a report of a three-vehicle collision. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.



Three vehicles were sitting on the eastbound shoulder of I-24.



Two vehicles were stopped due to the traffic congestion in the work zone on the bridge.



One driver failed to stop in time and struck the rear of a car pushing it into the rear of another car.



A Carbondale man was transported to Baptist Hospital by Mercy ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.



