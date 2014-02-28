Marion police searching for identity of stolen credit card suspe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion police searching for identity of stolen credit card suspect

Store surveillance photo (Source: Marion PD) Store surveillance photo (Source: Marion PD)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Marion police are looking for a suspect that they say has been using stolen credit card information to make purchases in the area. 

The suspect purchased gift cards at the Marion Kroger on Jan. 25.  The same suspect has purchased gift cards with stolen credit card numbers at Kroger locations in Herrin, West Frankfort, Mt. Vernon, and Murphysboro, according to police.

The suspect is also believed to have made purchases in Paducah.

Police believe this suspect is responsible for several thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent transactions in several cities in our area.

Call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124 if you know the identity of this person.

