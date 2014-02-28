MO, IL road crews prepare for the worst

Road crews for Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri say they're getting ready for snow and ice.

Cape Girardeau road crews were already out pre-treating roads on Friday.

Missouri Department Of Transportation says they are getting plows back on trucks and hooking up equipment, but they aren't going to treat the roads just yet.

They are worried that heavy rains might wash off any salt they put down.

So with supplies so low, MoDOT crews are holding off for a little bit, so they can make their supplies last as long as they can.

Ameren and some electric cooperatives say crews are standing by - ready to get to work before the weather gets bad.

In southern Illinois, road crews were out in 16 counties treating roads to stay one step ahead of this storm.

IDOT engineer Keith Miley says they'll be ready to respond like they have been all winter long.

"Ice is something that you can't plow," said Miley. "Well be using our chemicals on that - sodium chloride, or calcium chloride. We just gotta stay on top of it, do everything we can to break that bond between the ice and the pavement so we can get the roads clear."

Forecasters say ice will be a major concern on the roads.

But if there is any light at the end of tunnel, it's that the National Weather Service is predicting a warm-up come the second half of March.