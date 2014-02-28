How do winter storms affect the bottom line at grocery stores?

Store managers say while the days before a storm may be very busy. The days after are usually really slow.

Grocery stores take special precautions ahead of winter storms.

It might look like business is booming in a store when snow is in the forecast, but how does it affect the bottom line? Long lines at the grocery store don't necessarily mean big profits.

When winter weather hits, these stores go in what they call "snow scare mode" and it can be costly.

Store managers say they look at schedules and extra staffing.

They check inventory and call vendors to pre-order items.

It's important to snow melt on hand not just for customers to buy, but to use at the store entrances.

And in the case of power outages it's all hands on deck to prevent major loss.

"There's quite a few especially if the electricity goes out," said Cape Girardeau Schnucks Assistant Store Manager Jon Townsend. "That is a grocery store nightmare. We have literally hundreds of thousands of dollars of inventory in cold products that we have to protect immediately. We have to protect the cases. We start taking temps and times immediately. The longer the time is out the more danger we are of losing this product."

And if they do lose those frozen foods, that means tossing everything and re-stocking from scratch.

Store managers say while the days before a storm may be very busy. The days after are usually really slow.

So by week's end, they come up about even.