Commissioner talks about Harrisburg winter preparedness

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

It's certainly been a rough winter season for much of the Heartland.

In Harrisburg, Illinois, Commissioner Dale Fowler says the ice and other winter weather has made keeping the streets safe a tough job.

But with another round on the way, he says crews are ready to take on the challenge.

"The city workers have been amazing, putting in long hours, dedicated employees that have come in and worked all night long just to make sure our streets are safe," said Dale Fowler, City Commissioner.

Saturday marks the two year anniversary that a deadly tornado leveled much of Harrisburg.

You can hear more from Fowler on how the city is coming back, Saturday morning on The Breakfast Show.

