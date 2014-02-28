Winter Storm looming - Heartland Hoops - Bobo investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Here are some of the stories we are working to bring you for tonight's Heartland News:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday night through Monday morning for most of the Heartland. Grant Dade has been tracking the radar and has the latest on freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Todd Tumminia says stores are short on 'ice melt.' Learn more tonight at 9.

Road crews say they are ready and have a game plan in place for this weekend. And, grocery stores are in 'snow scare' mode.

Ameren says they are preparing for possible weather-related service outages due to forecasted snow and ice.

Find out how your high school team did Friday night. Todd Richards has Heartland Hoops scores and highlights at 10:17.

More than 70 schools in Missouri are working to get rid of the R-word in their hallways.

A man was arrested Friday after the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed several search warrants in connection with the 2011 disappearance of missing nursing student Holly Bobo.

Cell phone use would be restricted in school and construction zones under a bill in Ky.

State Police officials say their agency is preparing to issue Illinois' first concealed carry permits.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has approved new room and board rates for fiscal year 2015.

The Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues swapped goalies today  - and the St. Louis Cardinals were in action against the Marlins.

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer
