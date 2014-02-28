Students send stop bullying message

Stop bullying. That was the message from the older students to younger students in East Prairie.

About 20 junior high and high schools went to Doyle Elementary School to put on a skit on Friday.

The goal was to have the younger students pledge against bullying.

They showed the negative impact bullying could have and the problems it creates

Students we spoke with say they believe the message was well received.

"I talked to one little girl right before she went to her classroom and she asked me, 'you know, what do to tell a teacher, I got bullied at recess.' I said, 'what you do is you go and you tell your teacher, Ms. C, you tell your teacher," said Matthew Rolwing, a junior. "You stand up and you go and tell."

The event lasted all day at school.

The older students presented to a number of different classes.