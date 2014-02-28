Campaign to end the 'R-word'

More than 70 schools in Missouri are working to get rid of the R-word in their hallways.

The campaign is called "spread the word to end the word" and it's aimed at stopping the use of the word retarded, which many say view as offensive to people with disabilities.

Students are asking fellow classmates to stop and think before they use the R-word.

Chaffee, Campbell and Poplar Bluff High Schools are participating in the statewide campaign.

One Chaffee senior says the word can be commonly used, but it's important to get it out of everyday vocabulary.

"It's important because it's just very degrading, and just to say it to someone, it's hurtful, it's just not very polite, just anything like that, like any other hateful word," said Mackenzie Chapman.

Chaffee High School plans to hold an assembly on march 28, with a speaker and Special Olympics athlete.

Chapman says she hopes other schools and students adopt the campaign to get rid of the R-word.