Southeast Regents approve new room and board rates

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has approved new room and board rates for fiscal year 2015.

According to a news release, the average combined room and board rate increase will be 1.65 percent for 2014-2015, according to Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success.

“The low rate increase of less than two percent reflects the University’s commitment to maintaining an affordable cost of education for our students,” said Below.

The Regents today also approved a $24.7 million Residence Life budget for fiscal 2015, up from $24.01 million this year.