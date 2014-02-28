Ameren prepping for possible weather related outages - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren prepping for possible weather related outages

(KFVS) -

Ameren Illinois says they are preparing for possible weather-related service outages due to forecasted snow and ice.

"Providing safe and reliable service is our priority every day of the year, but it takes on added significance when severe weather strikes," said Richard J. Mark, president and CEO, Ameren Illinois.

In preparation for the forecasted storms, Mark said Ameren Illinois is taking the following actions:

  • Weather conditions are being monitored for any changes that may impact service.
  • Ameren Illinois and contractor personnel will be ready for electric service restoration if necessary.
  • Trucks will be fueled and loaded with supplies this afternoon so they are ready for immediate deployment.
  • If necessary, Ameren Illinois is prepared to deploy the special Ameren Illinois Storm Trailers. These trailers are filled with materials field crews need to perform their service restoration work. The trailers can be moved to various staging sites to provide materials when outside crews come in to help with the restoration efforts and to provide a store of materials close to the area with the most damage.

Ameren Missouri's storm trailers that carry equipment used to support restoration efforts are in position throughout its service territory.

"Quantum Weather, which we developed in partnership with St. Louis University, provides us with up-to-date information on weather conditions," said Michael Moehn, senior vice president, Ameren Missouri Customer Operations. "It enables us to be prepared and concentrate our resources in the areas with the most extreme weather potential so we may serve our customers quickly and safely. We will be constantly monitoring the system during the weekend so we can respond as rapidly as possible."

Safety remains a top priority for Ameren Missouri's customers and crews. They say to:

  • Always stay clear of downed power lines. They may still be energized.
  • Call Ameren Missouri at 1.800.552.7583 or 911 if downed lines are spotted
  • Stay inside if possible. Downed power lines may not be visible.
  • Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed lines
Customers who experience a power outage immediately should report it to Ameren Illinois by calling 1-800-755-5000 or Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583. Detailed safety and outage information is available at IllinoisOutage.com and 

AmerenMissouri.com/Outage

Customers with mobile devices can visit www.ameren.mobi.

