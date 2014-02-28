Ameren prepping for possible weather related outages

Ameren Missouri's storm trailers that carry equipment used to support restoration efforts are in position throughout its service territory.

"Quantum Weather, which we developed in partnership with St. Louis University, provides us with up-to-date information on weather conditions," said Michael Moehn, senior vice president, Ameren Missouri Customer Operations. "It enables us to be prepared and concentrate our resources in the areas with the most extreme weather potential so we may serve our customers quickly and safely. We will be constantly monitoring the system during the weekend so we can respond as rapidly as possible."

Safety remains a top priority for Ameren Missouri's customers and crews. They say to: