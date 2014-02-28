Tractor trailer crash on I-24 Ohio River Bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tractor trailer crash on I-24 Ohio River Bridge

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A semi has crashed in the work zone on the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis.

At this time both eastbound lanes are blocked at Kentucky mile point 0.0 and Illinois mile point 38.5.

Westbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 3. Passenger vehicle traffic may detour via KY 305 East to US 45 North and the Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Brookport. Eastbound traffic is being detoured off at US 45 Metropolis/Brookport Exit to US 45 South.

Commercial trucks should find a location to take a break until the I-24 bridge can be cleared.

Estimated duration is two hours.

