2014 applications available for State Parks Youth Corp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2014 applications available for State Parks Youth Corp

(KFVS) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon announced Friday that State Parks Youth Corp (SPYC) is now accepting applications for 2014.

SPYC is a nationally recognized organization that employs Missouri residents between the ages of 17 and 23 to improve historic sites and state parks in Missouri from May 1 through December 31.

SPYC workers complete tasks ranging from stewardship efforts and interpretation to trail construction and routine maintenance to Missouri's outdoor areas.

Examples of tasks completed by SPYC workers have included:

  • Repairing and repainting grills, benches, and picnic tables at St. Joe State Park
  • Treating over 350 acres of Long Branch State Park for invasive plant species
  • Making an accessible pathway at Battle of Lexington State Historic Site
  • Leading over 1,500 tours at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

Historic sites and state parks in Missouri have benefited from over 550,000 total hours completed by the SPYC program, with over 70,000 completed in 2013.

Governor Nixon, who started the program in 2010, said the wide variety of projects undertaken by SPYC have made a big difference in outdoor areas in Missouri as well as helped young Missouri residents obtain valuable job skills.

SPYC applications are currently being accepted online at thinkoutside.mo.gov.

