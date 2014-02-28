Preparing for winter weather - Holly Bobo search - IL, KY concealed carry

Preparing for winter weather - Holly Bobo search - IL, KY concea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March may be upon us, but winter weather is ready to hammer the Heartland. The Heartland StormTeam is on top of the latest concerning the forecasted icy winter weather.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday night through Monday morning for most of the Heartland. Grant Dade says significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible.

We will have team winter storm coverage at 5:00 and 6:00. Mollie Lair tells us how stores are keeping the shelves stocked. We will tell you how folks in Missouri and Illinois are preparing for the ice and snow.

A cadaver dog is on the scene of search in Parsons, Tenn. It is in connection to the search for missing 20-year-old Holly Bobo.  She went missing April 13, 2011.

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale says it has accounted for most of the more than 250 computers that an audit noted were missing last summer.

A four-year-old Bell City boy was air-lifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was struck by a truck yesterday.

Illinois State Police officials say their agency is preparing to issue the state's first concealed carry permits.

Meantime, the Kentucky House has passed a bill aimed at allowing domestic-violence victims to obtain temporary permits to carry concealed weapons.

Cell phone use would be restricted in school and construction zones under a bill that has passed the Kentucky House.

Talk about a nightmare! This story is spreading like wildfire out of Mississippi where a man declared dead woke up in a body bag at a funeral home!

It's tourney time! Todd Richards previews high school hoops and the Cardinals played in Florida today.

