Heartland Cooks 2/28/14 - My Daddy's Mardi Gras King Cake

Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday” is the last night of eating richer, fatty foods before the ritual fasting of the lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday. One tradition is to enjoy a piece of King Cake, a colorful, decadent and downright gaudy pastry that represents all that is Mardi Gras. This week’s Heartland Cook, Zach Stanfield, makes plenty of these New Orleans delights around this time of year at his restaurant My Daddy’s Cheesecake. Inside each cake there’s a special trinket that endows its finder with the privilege of being king for the day, and the obligation of buying (or making) the next King Cake.

Ingredients:

Dough

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup sour cream

5 Tablespoons sugar (divided into 4 Tbsp. & 1 Tbsp.)

Pinch of salt

1 package active dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

3 to 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Non-stick cooking spray

Filling

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ cup sugar

4 Tablespoons butter (softened)

Canned pie filling

Icing

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter (melted)

4 Tablespoons whole milk

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Dough:

Melt butter in a small or medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 4 Tablespoons sugar and pinch of salt, mix well. Once ingredients are well combined, add sour cream and heat until lukewarm and smooth.

In a mixing bowl, combine warm water, yeast and 1 Tablespoon sugar; stir. Allow yeast to ferment for five minutes until it bubbles and becomes active.

Whisk together yeast, sour cream mixture, one egg, and 1 cup of flour until smooth. Add remaining 2 to 2 ½ cups flour a little at a time until dough begins to hold together and you can form it into a ball. You want the dough to be tacky, but not sticky.

Knead the dough on a floured surface for five minutes. Spray a bowl with non-stick cooking spray and place the dough into the bowl. Cover the bowl with a sheet of greased plastic wrap and a kitchen towel and set the bowl aside in a warm, humid place and allow the dough to rise 45 minutes to 1 hour until it has doubled in size.

Once the dough has risen, place it on a lightly floured surface and roll it out flat with a rolling pin. Spoon 4 Tablespoons (or less) room-temperature butter onto dough and smear it evenly with your hands leaving a one-inch border around the dough.

Mix 2 teaspoons cinnamon and ½ cup sugar and sprinkle over buttered dough evenly. Spread pie filling in a straight line down the middle of the dough (if using two pie fillings, make two lines). Start at one end parallel to the pie filling line and roll up the dough into a jellyroll-type shape.

Transfer the roll onto a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Bring the ends of the roll together to form a circle and pinch ends together. If the ends won’t stick together easily, wet you fingers with water and try again.

Cover and place cake in warm, humid place and let rise another 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

When 30 minutes has passed, bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

When cake has cooled, decorate it!

Icing:

Whisk together powdered sugar, salt, vanilla, melted butter and milk until smooth. If icing is too watery, add more powdered sugar. If icing is too thick, add more milk.

Insert the trinket of your choice (dried bean, plastic baby, king, etc.) into the bottom of the cake and place it on whatever you plan to serve it on.

Drizzle over King Cake and sprinkle colored sugar on top.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2014 ?KFVS?. All rights reserved.