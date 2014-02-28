Heartland Sports scores 2/27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 2/27

Here are Heartland sports scores from Thursday 2/27.

NCAA Basketball

Austin Peay---80
SEMO---83
*Redhawks clinch bid to OVC Tourney*

Murray State---86
UT Martin---72

H.S. Basketball
(Boys)
Scott CC---64
Leopold---62

Charleston---70
Caruthersville---65

Clarkton---82
Risco---73

Advance---82
Oran---73

Notre Dame---76
Desmet---59

Marion Crab Orchard---64
Thompsonville---54

Gallatin County---57
Carrier Mills---51

Zeigler-Royalton---44
Trico---41

Dongola---52
Meridian---93

Cairo---55
Century---47

Girls

Oran---58
Bismarck---54

Scott Co. Cent.---56
Delta---32

Twin Rivers---73
Doniphan---65

Saxony Lutheran---63
Arcadia Valley---48

Neelyville---70
Greenville---55

Jackson---51
DeSoto---48

Notre Dame---53
Poplar Bluff---35































