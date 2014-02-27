Illinois proposes changes to DUI offenders - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois proposes changes to DUI offenders

(KFVS) - A proposed bill in Illinois would allow four-time DUI offenders another chance to drive legally. Right now, the current law allows for three-time offenders to apply for restricted permits.

"I have people that I know that have been hurt that has been caused from drinking," Susan Baugher said. "You said they are wanting to go up to 4 DUI's and I don't think they should. I think they should stay with three."

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Executive Director in Illinois Sam Canzoneri offered his opinion when we spoke with him on the phone earlier.

"If out of desperation the motorists feels they have no chance in legally obtaining a drivers license, they are going to operate the vehicle illegally and then we have individuals who are falling through the cracks," Canzoneri said.

Canzoneri says he does support the proposal because he's seen firsthand as a police officer that people just drive even without a license. He says this way at least the ignition interlock device or the cameras inside the car will police the drivers and ultimately make the roads safer.

"If we can get the motorists in the system where we are monitoring them where we are monitoring them and we are making sure that we have safeguards in place," Canzoneri said. "I think that's something we need to look at."

