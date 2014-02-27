"Prepare Now." American Red Cross on potential severe weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

"Prepare Now." American Red Cross on potential severe weather

(KFVS) - The American Red Cross in southern Missouri is urging residents to take necessary precautions now in order to stay safe whenever severe weather threatens.

Regional Disaster Program Officer Chris Harmon said the American Red Cross preparing for winter storms together can help make families safer and communities stronger before dangerously low temperatures and potential heavy ice threaten the communities.

These are recommendations by the American Red Cross for individuals and families to prepare for winter storms:

  • Assemble an Emergency Preparedness Kit: Make a winter-specific supply kit with extra blankets and warm clothing, a warm coat, hat, mittens or gloves and water-resistant boots.  Be sure to have a first aid kit with essential medications, bottled water, canned food and can opener.  In the event of a power outage, also include flashlights and a battery-powered radio with extra batteries.  Also, sand or non-clumping kitty litter can be good to have to help make steps and walkways less slick.
  • Heed Storm Warnings: When in a winter storm WATCH, review your winter storm plans and stay informed about weather conditions with local radio or television stations or via NOAA weather radio; a WATCH means those conditions are possible within the next 36 to 48 hours.  When in a winter storm WARNING, take immediate precautions; a WARNING means life-threatening, severe conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.
  • Prepare Your Home and Car: Keeping your vehicle's gas tank full will help keep the fuel line in your car from freezing.  Check that your home is properly insulated by covering windows with plastic on the inside or installing storm windows.  Keep your heating equipment and chimneys maintained with yearly inspections and having them cleaned.  Help prevent pipes from freezing by running water, even at a trickle.
The American Red Cross also urges residents to download the free tornado app, which offers step by step instructions on preparing your family to find shelter as well as a Red Cross shelter locator.

The tornado app can be downloaded by calling "**REDCROSS" (**73327677) from your mobile phone, and a link will be sent to your phone to download the app.

The app can also be downloaded directly from the iTunes and Google Play app stores.

More information about winter storpreparednessss can be found at www.redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or by calling the American Red Cross at 1-866-206-0256 or 1-800 RED CROSS.

