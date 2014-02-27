Proposal would give DUI offenders 2nd chance - SE Mo. earthquake - KY same-sex marriage reaction

Proposal would give DUI offenders 2nd chance - SE Mo. earthquake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A new proposal in Illinois will allow four-time DUI offenders a chance to drive again. They would be able to apply for a restricted drivers permit. Current law allows three-time offenders to apply. Todd Tumminia talked to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and locals about the topic today.

A Kentucky House panel has passed a measure saying minors shouldn't be allowed to use tanning beds.

Grant Dade says clear tonight but a chance of rain possibly mixed with sleet and snow at times for Friday.

Did you feel it? USGS is reporting a 2.4 magnitude earthquake centered 14 miles north of Poplar Bluff.

A federal judge on Thursday signed an order directing officials in Kentucky to immediately recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states and countries.

Legislation proposed by a state senator would require anyone with a cold to get a doctor's prescription to buy certain medicine.

The Missouri House has passed legislation that would require voters to show photo identification at polling places.

I-Team Report: Crystal Britt says a Sikeston student who was once charged with two serious charges, has now been cleared. He was expelled from school, and now his mother wants him to return. Is it a risk administrators are willing to take, or should this child be given a chance?

Todd Richards will have Austin Peay-SEMO basketball highlights .

