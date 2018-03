Job Fair set for March 6 at Southeast Mo. State University

. All rights reserved. Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

More than 85 employers are registered at the annual Career and Internship Fair set for March 6 at Southeast Missouri State University.The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Student Recreation Center-North.“Imagine all these employers assembled in one place with their sole focus to recruit Southeast students for jobs and internships,” said Joyce Hunter, outreach and events coordinator for Career Services. “This one event will streamline employers’ recruiting efforts to reach students from all majors."Employers committed to attending include the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Ameren; regional school districts; Robinson Construction Company; TG Missouri; US Bank; KFVS-TV/WQWQ-TV; the Southeast Missourian; Rust Communications; and BKD, CPA’s, and Wealth Advisors, among others.The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Social Security Administration plan to participate and are seeking students from all majors.A complete list of employers planning to attend is available at www.semo.edu/careers/46327.htm Students do not need to register, but are asked to dress professionally.For more information on the Career and Internship Fair, follow Career Services on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SECareerLinkages and on Twitter @SECareerService.