KSP: Man sought in Paducah credit card number theft

KSP: Man sought in Paducah credit card number theft

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card number.

Police say the man used the card to make purchases at two Paducah grocery stores. 

Kentucky State Police were contacted by a Marshall County resident in January saying that her credit card had been used at both Kroger locations in Paducah.

Troopers were able to obtain still images of the suspect using the card at each store. 

If anyone has information on the identity of this person, please contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.  Callers can remain anonymous.

