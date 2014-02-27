House fire - Nutrition labels - WWII soldier's artifacts found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A Stoddard County home is considered a total loss after a fire. A Stoddard County home is considered a total loss after a fire.
Take a look at the current and proposed nutrition labels. (Source: KATU/CNN) Take a look at the current and proposed nutrition labels. (Source: KATU/CNN)
A Reidland, Ky. family received artifacts of a soldier who went missing in WWII. A Reidland, Ky. family received artifacts of a soldier who went missing in WWII.
A Stoddard County home is considered a total loss after a fire today.

In a special I-Team investigation, Crystal Britt talks to the mother of a boy who was expelled from school after he was accused of shooting his sister. After charges were dropped, he's still expelled. Should her son be allowed to return to public school? Watch Heartland News at Six.

The FDA is proposing the first major overhaul to nutrition labels since the government began requiring them more than 20 years ago. Mollie Lair explains some of the changes on Heartland News at Five.

Legislation proposed by an Illinois state senator would require anyone with a cold to get a doctor's prescription to buy certain medicine. Allison Twaits explains the proposal on Heartland News at Six.

Decades after their relative went missing in action, one Heartland family is now getting answers and memories. Christy Millweard met with the family and got an up close look at the artifacts that have been missing since WWII.

Laura Wibbenmeyer and Grant Dade have their eyes on a potential winter storm that could bring ice this weekend. Be sure to tune in to their forecasts on Heartland News at Five and Six.

A federal judge signed an order directing officials in Kentucky to immediately recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states and countries.

The Missouri House has passed legislation that would require voters to show photo identification at polling places.

A bill seeking to create an online application process for Kentuckians wanting to get licenses to carry concealed weapons has sailed through a state Senate committee.

A measure that would legalize the use of medical marijuana in Kentucky has passed out of a House panel.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

