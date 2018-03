House fire - Nutrition labels - WWII soldier's artifacts found

A Stoddard County home is considered a total los s after a fire today.In a special I-Team investigation, Crystal Britt talks to the mother of a boy who was expelled from school after he was accused of shooting his sister. After charges were dropped, he's still expelled. Should her son be allowed to return to public school? Watch Heartland News at Six.The FDA is proposing the first major overhaul to nutrition labels since the government began requiring them more than 20 years ago. Mollie Lair explains some of the changes on Heartland News at Five.Legislation proposed by an Illinois state senator would require anyone with a cold to get a doctor's prescription to buy certain medicine. Allison Twaits explains the proposal on Heartland News at Six.

Decades after their relative went missing in action, one Heartland family is now getting answers and memories. Christy Millweard met with the family and got an up close look at the artifacts that have been missing since WWII.



Laura Wibbenmeyer and Grant Dade have their eyes on a potential winter storm that could bring ice this weekend. Be sure to tune in to their forecasts on Heartland News at Five and Six.A federal judge signed an order directing officials in Kentucky to immediately recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states and countries.The Missouri House has passed legislation that would require voters to show photo identification at polling places A bill seeking to create an online application process for Kentuckians wanting to get licenses to carry concealed weapons has sailed through a state Senate committee.A measure that would legalize the use of medical marijuana in Kentucky has passed out of a House panel.Christy HendricksDigital Content Director