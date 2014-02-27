Entries being accepted for Illinois Jr. Duck Stamp Contest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting entries for the 2014 Illinois Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

The contest is run by the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. Entries must be postmarked by March 15, 2014.

The program engages children in the study of waterfowl and habitat conservation as well as migration.

It is open to any child in kindergarten through high school. Southern Illinois teachers can contact the Refuge about outreach programs and resources, offered free of charge, in support of the Junior Duck Stamp program.

Artwork entries will be judged based on original design, anatomical accuracy, artistic composition and suitability for reproduction on a 1” by 1.5” stamp. A full list of permitted species is available online

A downloadable entry form and information on contest rules and regulations for teachers and supervising adults can be found online

For additional information or if you have questions regarding your student’s or school’s participation in the Jr. Duck Stamp contest, please contact your Jr. Duck Stamp State Coordinator, Kim King-Wrenn at 618-998-5955 or email . Entries and reference forms should be postmarked by March 15, 2014 and mailed to:

C/O Junior Duck Stamp Coordinator

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

8588 Route 148

Marion, IL 62959







