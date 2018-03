Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park asks for cleanup volunteers

Copyright 2014 Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will have its “Ides of March Spring Cleanup” on Saturday, March 15.The park is looking for volunteers to come out and pick up trash starting at 9 a.m. at the old beach parking lot.The cleanup will last until noon. A bonfire and hotdog and hamburger roast will be held for volunteers at the Marina Pavilion.The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of Kentucky Dam Village.Groups interested in sending volunteers should contact Laura Jackson at 270-362-4271, ext. 412 or email laura.jackson@ky.gov