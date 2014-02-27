Winners of Paducah Rotary Club speech contest announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winners of Paducah Rotary Club speech contest announced

Cade Perfili, third place winner, Zachary Story, first place winner, and Meg Hancock, second place winner (Source: Paducah Rotary) Cade Perfili, third place winner, Zachary Story, first place winner, and Meg Hancock, second place winner (Source: Paducah Rotary)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Tilghman junior Zachary Story took top honors in the Rotary Club of Paducah’s Annual Speech Contest held on February 26 at the McCracken County Public Library. 

Fellow Paducah Tilghman students Meg Hancock and Cade Perfili took second and third place.

The topic “Engage Rotary, Change Lives" was selected by Rotary International’s President Ron Burton.   

“We have learned that as a group we can move mountains, we can change people’s lives for the better, and we can honestly make a difference in our world,” said Rotary President Ron Burton.

Story will advance to the next of the three levels of competition where he will compete against club winners from other clubs in western Kentucky. 

The District winner of Rotary District 6710 will receive $2,200 in total prize money.

