Wind fuels Stoddard County house fire

A Stoddard County home is considered a total loss after a fire.

It happened Thursday on County Road 607 just off Highway 25

According to Dexter Assistant Fire Chief Dave Rowe, two sheds behind the home caught fire, and the wind helped spread the fire.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Crews say the fire was hard to deal with because of the wind.

No one was home at the time. No one was injured.