Burn planned for Cave Hill area of Shawnee National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Shawnee National Forest, is planning to conduct a prescribed fire on Thursday, February 27 in the Cave Hill area of the Forest.It is located about seven miles southeast of Harrisburg in Saline County.The prescribed fire area involves about 571 acres.USFS Fire personnel will monitor smoke that is generated during the prescribed burn.The bulk of smoke may be visible in mid-afternoon and dissipate after dark.Smoke will likely be most noticeable around the communities of Karber’s Ridge and Herod, but may be noticeable farther south as well.