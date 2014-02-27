Heartland Sports scores 2/26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 2/26

Here are Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 2/26.

NCAA Basketball
Southern Illinois---54
Northern Iowa---73

H.S. Basketball
Bernie---55
Portageville---48

Hayti---46
S. Pemiscot---55

Woodlawn---58
Waltonville---44

Sesser-Valier---74
Christopher---59

Goreville---94
Steeleville---69

Murphysboro---64
Anna-Jonesboro---46

Benton---60
West Frankfort---58

Pinckeyville---60
Sparta---44

(Girls)
Dyersburg---62
Westview---45


