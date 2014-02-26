2 men arrested after fight at school

Police say an incident happened at Alma Schrader Tuesday night after a school performance by the kids.



They say it started when two men began arguing and ended when two off-duty Cape Girardeau police officers separating them after a physical fight.



Both men were charged with disturbing the peace and received court summons.



We spoke with school officials about the incident and they say police are handling the matter.



We also spoke with one of the men who was allegedly involved.



"It is very unfortunate that it happened at a school," the man said. "There were kids there. It was a festive time so that's what I'm most sorry about that it happened at a school."



Police told me the off-duty officers called on-duty personnel to assist.



Both men were released.



