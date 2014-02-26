Massac County deputies searching for a stolen mobile home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Pope County couple who bought a 14' x 60' single wide mobile home during a tax sale in December is asking, where is their home now?

The couple bought the mobile home for back taxes, and it was sitting in Hidden Acres Mobile Home Park in Massac County when they bought it.

Up until this past week, it was sitting on the lot on the southwest side of the trailer park. But, when they came down to check on this past weekend, it was gone.

"It's kind of normal here because people own their trailers here," said Paul Washburn assistant manager at Hidden Acres. "And they move them out from here. And you have companies coming in and moving trailers out of here. And you don't really think anything about it until something like this come up."

Washburn said the company and the people working to remove the mobile home knew what they were doing.

"They came in here and they had hydraulic lifts with wheels," he said. "And they lifted the trailer on both ends at the same time. They drug it out here into the road. Then they set it up on the axles and wheels, and took off with it."

Now, the name of the company and the whereabouts of the trailer are a mystery.

"It kind of stumped us too when we found out that it belongs to someone else. And that's just not something that happens  all the time," Washburn said.

If you have any information on the company or the whereabouts of the trailer you're asked to please call the Massac County Sheriff's Office at 618-524-2912.

