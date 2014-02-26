Students push back against prom dress code - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Students push back against prom dress code

STEELE, MO (KFVS) -

But with prom less than two months away, many families have already spent hundreds of dollars on that perfect dress, only to find out it doesn't fit what they feel are very strong rules.

Senior Madison Stegall took to social media to gather signatures to do away with the code.

These seniors say they agree that students should dress modestly, but it's too late to implement these rules this year.

"Because it was in the middle of the year and it's not in the student handbook, which is what we as students abide by," said Senior Kristen Lancaster. "They hand us all a handbook at the very beginning of each year and that's the rules that are set forth for the year. And this is not mentioned anywhere in the handbook."

There is a dress code in the student handbook that applies to all dances, including prom.

These seniors say that these other rules aren't included in that dress code.

These students say the Prom Committee raises money for the dance and they've thought about having it off school grounds.

South Pemiscot Schools Superintendent Chris Moore declined comment.

Students plan to bring up this issue at the next school board meeting on March 13.

