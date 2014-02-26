WKCTC joins Ky.'s 2nd Annual Online Transfer Fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WKCTC joins Ky.'s 2nd Annual Online Transfer Fair

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

West Kentucky Community and Technical College students and area high school students who are planning to transfer to a four-year university can learn about the transfer process, entirely online, by participating in the second annual Transfer Madness on March 5.

Transfer Madness is a free statewide transfer fair where Kentucky students can chat online with transfer advisors, search for scholarships, download materials and get questions answered at a time that works best for their family and work schedules.

The virtual transfer fair will take place on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Participants can register now for the fair at transfermadness.org.

“With the online format and extended hours available to WKCTC’s current and potential students, Transfer Madness is a perfect opportunity for them to learn how to complete their associate degree as the first two years of their bachelor’s degree,” said Rachel Goatley, WKCTC coordinator of transfer advising. “It’s an ideal way to reach any student who is interested in their education.”

Students will be able to chat live with representatives from 25 Kentucky public and private universities as well as WKCTC and the other 15 colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority will also hold its video chat, which will include a student question and answer session at 11 a.m.

During the fair, all registrants can download e-brochures, videos and podcasts and have the chance to win prizes such as:

  • iTunes gift certificates
  • iPad
  • Kindle Fire
  • College scholarships and waived application fees

KCTCS and the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education are sponsoring Transfer Madness.

