Report shows obesity rate is dropping in young ones

The obesity rate among children ages two through five fell by nearly half in an eight-year period. All of it is due in part to the changes made in kids nutrition and activity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the obesity rate among American re-schoolers dropped from 14 percent to just more than 8 percent from 2003 to 2012.

PUKA Pre-School in Carbondale says nutrition is a top priority for their little ones.

They recently switched to having their meals cooked on site instead of having them food catered, which allow them to serve more fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grain foods.

"Instead of just putting blah green beans on their plate, they are seasoned. We use chicken broth and season them up to make them a little bit better and so the kids do eat it," said Director Runell Graff. "When the kids get exposed to the fresher vegetables and they see their teachers eating them and liking them, then you get the kids to eat more vegetables."

However, the report shows that the numbers among older populations remained the same while the obesity rate grew among older women.

